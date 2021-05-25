SA 'Friends' fans in for a treat as M-Net secures local broadcast rights
The highly-anticipated reunion special will air on May 27 in the US and three days later in SA
“The one where the Friends (SA) family finally reunites!”
SA Friends fans itching to get one last fix of the much-loved Friends series are in for a treat with the announcement that MultiChoice has secured the local rights to broadcast the upcoming reunion special.
The broadcaster on Tuesday confirmed it had exclusively secured the local rights to broadcast Friends: The Reunion three days after it airs in the US.
The special will see the show's six characters, played by Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry come together once again.
WATCH | 'Friends: The Reunion' trailer.
They will be joined by more than 15 celebrities including Lady Gaga, David Beckham and Justin Bieber and actors who played supporting roles on Friends such as Janice, Richard and Gunther.
Friends: The Reunion will air on May 27 on HBO Max. In SA, viewers can catch the special on M-Net on May 30 at 8pm and on Showmax from May 31.
Friends, which ended its 10-year run on NBC television in 2004, was one of the most popular TV shows of the 1990s and found a new life on streaming platforms, where it is one of the most watched shows worldwide.