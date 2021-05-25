Lifestyle

SA 'Friends' fans in for a treat as M-Net secures local broadcast rights

The highly-anticipated reunion special will air on May 27 in the US and three days later in SA

25 May 2021 - 11:23 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
MultiChoice has secured the local broadcast rights to the 'Friends' reunion special. File image.
MultiChoice has secured the local broadcast rights to the 'Friends' reunion special. File image.
Image: © Courtesy of Warner Bros TV

“The one where the Friends (SA) family finally reunites!”

SA Friends fans itching to get one last fix of the much-loved Friends series are in for a treat with the announcement that MultiChoice has secured the local rights to broadcast the upcoming reunion special.

The broadcaster on Tuesday confirmed it had exclusively secured the local rights to broadcast Friends: The Reunion  three days after it airs in the US.

The special will see the show's six characters, played by Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry come together once again.

WATCH | 'Friends: The Reunion' trailer.

They will be joined by more than 15 celebrities including Lady Gaga, David Beckham and Justin Bieber and actors who played supporting roles on Friends such as Janice, Richard and Gunther.

Friends: The Reunion will air on May 27 on HBO Max. In SA, viewers can catch the special on M-Net on May 30 at 8pm and on Showmax from May 31. 

Friends, which ended its 10-year run on NBC television in 2004, was one of the most popular TV shows of the 1990s and found a new life on streaming platforms, where it is one of the most watched shows worldwide.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

WATCH | 'Friends' cast reflect on characters' lives now as reunion trailer drops

The unscripted special will air on HBO Max on May 27 with a string of celebrity guests.
Lifestyle
5 days ago

More than 15 celebs to join ‘Friends’ reunion, but still no word on SA broadcast

The long-awaited 'Friends' cast reunion will be broadcast on May 27 and will feature a slew of celebrity guests including Justin Bieber and Lady ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Miss SA crown beckoning again for hopefuls Lifestyle
  2. The prices of Zozi Tunzi’s Miss Universe gowns are as sky-high as her stilettos The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Best and worst dressed celebs at the 2021 Saftas The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Footwear flop? The fashion police come for Tito Mboweni and Mzwanele Manyi’s ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Meet Mati Nyazema, the woman who wouldn't quit Travel

Latest Videos

The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 2 : Love of the game