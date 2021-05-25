SA 'Friends' fans in for a treat as M-Net secures local broadcast rights

“The one where the Friends (SA) family finally reunites!”

SA Friends fans itching to get one last fix of the much-loved Friends series are in for a treat with the announcement that MultiChoice has secured the local rights to broadcast the upcoming reunion special.

The broadcaster on Tuesday confirmed it had exclusively secured the local rights to broadcast Friends: The Reunion three days after it airs in the US.

The special will see the show's six characters, played by Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry come together once again.