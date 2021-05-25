SA thriller ‘I Am All Girls’ makes list of world’s Top 10 Netflix movies

For the first time, Netflix is streaming a full feature film from SA on its global platforms, and international audiences are lapping it up.

Titled I Am All Girls, the mystery thriller has an all local cast and crew and is set in and was shot on location in Mzansi.

Directed by Capetonian Donovan Marsh, it stars Hlubi Mboya and Erica Wessels as fierce female cops who team up to bring down a global sex trafficking ring.

After premiering on May 14, I Am All Girls quickly shot up WhatsOnNetflix.com’s global list of the Top 50 movies on Netflix, cracking the number two spot just two days later. It is currently ranked in ninth place.