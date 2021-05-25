Lifestyle

WATCH | Chicken Licken's latest advert recreates classic TV series 'Knight Rider'

25 May 2021 - 08:57
Chicken Licken's latest ad has been dubbed the coolest yet.
Chicken Licken's latest ad has been dubbed the coolest yet.
Image: Chicken Licken website

Dubbed its coolest ad yet, fast-food chain Chicken Licken has recreated the classic TV series Knight Rider to introduce a new super slider. 

The latest advert, given the thumbs-up on social media, is a spoof on the American TV series to introduce the country to not just the restaurant's new offering of the super slider burger but a new rider, Michael Nyathi.

The spoof on the US series which featured US actor David Hasselhoff as the original Michael Knight, features actor Thabo Malema as SA's Michael Nyathi. 

In it, Michael “Bra Mike” Nyathi can be seen talking to his younger sister, who lets him know in no uncertain terms that their grandmother has warned that he and his “Nyathi Rider” called Kitt better not come home late again.

His expensive rider, the latest model, talks back and Mike talks to it like he is talking to an actual human and it responds to all his requests.

Watch the full video below

This is not the first time Chicken Licken has received the thumbs-up for its adverts. 

Last year, the restaurant's Soulful Nation advert, which featured some of the funniest and viral lockdown moments had the country talking. 

The advert featured social media comedic sensation Tyson Ngubeni, Kenyan social media sensation Elsa “Mpho” Majimbo and DJ Tira.

It also poked fun at President Cyril Ramaphosa's mask mishap.

On social media, many users agreed that Chicken Licken outdid itself with the latest advert. 

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions: 

MORE

WATCH | Chicken Licken has SA chuckling with latest ad featuring viral lockdown moments

The new Chicken Licken advert features some of the funniest viral lockdown moments.
News
10 months ago

WATCH | Chicken Licken ad is us all the way through lockdown

With the national lockdown in its 12th day, Chicken Licken decided to add salt to the wound with its ad.
Lifestyle
1 year ago

WATCH | Chicken Licken's latest ad will have you laughing, 'talking about it', or both

Dubbed its funniest yet, Chicken Licken has unveiled its new “EasyBucks” advert, featuring Khanyi Mbau and veteran actor Rapulane Seiphemo.
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Miss SA crown beckoning again for hopefuls Lifestyle
  2. The prices of Zozi Tunzi’s Miss Universe gowns are as sky-high as her stilettos The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Best and worst dressed celebs at the 2021 Saftas The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Footwear flop? The fashion police come for Tito Mboweni and Mzwanele Manyi’s ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Meet Mati Nyazema, the woman who wouldn't quit Travel

Latest Videos

The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 2 : Love of the game