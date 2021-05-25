WATCH | Chicken Licken's latest advert recreates classic TV series 'Knight Rider'

Dubbed its coolest ad yet, fast-food chain Chicken Licken has recreated the classic TV series Knight Rider to introduce a new super slider.

The latest advert, given the thumbs-up on social media, is a spoof on the American TV series to introduce the country to not just the restaurant's new offering of the super slider burger but a new rider, Michael Nyathi.

The spoof on the US series which featured US actor David Hasselhoff as the original Michael Knight, features actor Thabo Malema as SA's Michael Nyathi.

In it, Michael “Bra Mike” Nyathi can be seen talking to his younger sister, who lets him know in no uncertain terms that their grandmother has warned that he and his “Nyathi Rider” called Kitt better not come home late again.

His expensive rider, the latest model, talks back and Mike talks to it like he is talking to an actual human and it responds to all his requests.

Watch the full video below