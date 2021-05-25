WATCH | Chicken Licken's latest advert recreates classic TV series 'Knight Rider'
Dubbed its coolest ad yet, fast-food chain Chicken Licken has recreated the classic TV series Knight Rider to introduce a new super slider.
The latest advert, given the thumbs-up on social media, is a spoof on the American TV series to introduce the country to not just the restaurant's new offering of the super slider burger but a new rider, Michael Nyathi.
The spoof on the US series which featured US actor David Hasselhoff as the original Michael Knight, features actor Thabo Malema as SA's Michael Nyathi.
In it, Michael “Bra Mike” Nyathi can be seen talking to his younger sister, who lets him know in no uncertain terms that their grandmother has warned that he and his “Nyathi Rider” called Kitt better not come home late again.
His expensive rider, the latest model, talks back and Mike talks to it like he is talking to an actual human and it responds to all his requests.
Watch the full video below
It only makes sense for a new rider to have a new slider. Introducing…. Nyathi Rider. #NewRiderNewSlider 🚗🖤 pic.twitter.com/Xy2jhHquUL— Chicken Licken® (@ChickenLickenSA) May 24, 2021
This is not the first time Chicken Licken has received the thumbs-up for its adverts.
Last year, the restaurant's Soulful Nation advert, which featured some of the funniest and viral lockdown moments had the country talking.
The advert featured social media comedic sensation Tyson Ngubeni, Kenyan social media sensation Elsa “Mpho” Majimbo and DJ Tira.
It also poked fun at President Cyril Ramaphosa's mask mishap.
On social media, many users agreed that Chicken Licken outdid itself with the latest advert.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
Who’s the agency with the Chicken Licken account? Because wow 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 (It’s giving me Joe Public) https://t.co/8dSWGtCTtO— Lesego Tlhabi (@LesegoTlhabi) May 24, 2021
Chicken licken always nails the assignment! Another amazing storyline and ad 🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/NCBU3b8MdH— Mmagwe Sunshine 💛🌻🌞🇧🇼 (@MabifhiT) May 24, 2021
I can says conclude that I'm having Chicken Licken for lunch today. Just for nostalgia and delish memory lane trip 👌😁😋— Disco Light (@Modisco99) May 25, 2021
One thing about Chicken Licken they're always gonna be in their bag.— Nazanin Mnandi (@SadieJTorquato) May 24, 2021
With an elastic. https://t.co/8o0PFvhs4O