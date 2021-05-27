How to watch the much-hyped 'Friends' reunion special in SA

The final episode of Friends may have aired in 2004, but we couldn't be any more excited for this hit 90s sitcom's reunion special.

The unscripted, one-hour special will bring together the stars who played the show's six iconic characters: Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Monica (Courteney Cox), Ross (David Schwimmer), Joey (Matt LeBlanc) and Chandler (Matthew Perry).

It will also include appearances by a host of celebrities such as Lady Gaga, David Beckham and Justin Bieber, as well as the actors who brought other beloved Friends characters to life (think Richard, Janice and Gunther).