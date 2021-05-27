Lifestyle

How to watch the much-hyped 'Friends' reunion special in SA

27 May 2021 - 06:00 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
The friends in 'Friends' — this hit series turned its core cast of actors into household names.
The final episode of Friends may have aired in 2004, but we couldn't be any more excited for this hit 90s sitcom's reunion special.

The unscripted, one-hour special will bring together the stars who played the show's six iconic characters: Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Monica (Courteney Cox), Ross (David Schwimmer), Joey (Matt LeBlanc) and Chandler (Matthew Perry). 

It will also include appearances by a host of celebrities such as Lady Gaga, David Beckham and Justin Bieber, as well as the actors who brought other beloved Friends characters to life (think Richard, Janice and Gunther).

WATCH | 'Friends: The Reunion' trailer.

Friends: The Reunion airs abroad on Thursday, but fans of the show in SA will have to wait until Sunday to watch it.

MultiChoice, which owns DStv, confirmed it had secured the exclusive local rights to broadcast the special. It will be aired on May 30 on M-Net (DStv channel 101) at 8pm. 

It will also be available on Showmax from May 31, but it remains unclear how long it will be available on this platform.

Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
