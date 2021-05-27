PICS | Ariana Grande shares first snaps from 'tiny, intimate' wedding
The pop star wed her real estate boyfriend earlier this month
US singer Ariana Grande has shared the first images from her “tiny, intimate” wedding — much to the delight of celeb pals and her fans.
The pop star wed her real estate beau Dalton Gomez earlier this month in California, some five months after the couple got engaged.
“They got married,” Grande's representative told People magazine at the time. “It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier.”
Now on Wednesday, the Thank u, Next hitmaker shared sweet photos from the ceremony on her Instagram snaps. The first set feature the loved up couple on their wedding day. Grande is seen in a simple white satin dress while her hubby donned a typical black-and-white suit.
Another set of snaps feature the singer getting ready for the ceremony and a few stills of her on the special day.
Grande announced her engagement to Gomez in December 2020, having started dating about a year earlier.
She was previously briefly engaged to Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson in 2018 but they split about five months later.
— Additional reporting by Reuters