Five memorable moments from the 'Friends: The Reunion' special you won't wanna miss
No real spoilers were given in the writing of this article.
We're counting down the hours until the much-anticipated Friends: The Reunion airs in SA this Sunday, with several big surprises teased for the special.
Seventeen years after the last episode of the iconic series aired, the cast reunited for a one-off TV spectacle that promises to delight.
Friends: The Reunion aired in America on Thursday, but local fans of the show can catch it this Sunday, May 30, on M-Net (DStv channel 101) at 8pm.
It will also be available on Showmax from May 31, but it is unclear how long it will be available on this platform.
Here are five things to watch out for:
ROSS, RACHEL AND THE WHOLE GANG ARE BACK
The unscripted, one-hour special features all six of the starring cast: Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Courteney Cox (Monica), David Schwimmer (Ross), Matt LeBlanc (Joey) and Matthew Perry (Chandler).
And some of our other favs, including Tom Selleck (Richard), Janice (Maggie Wheeler) and Gunther, also make an appearance.
It's not that we expected them to look the same as they did 17 years ago, but some of them are nearly unrecognisable.
AND THEY BROUGHT FRIENDS
The special will also include appearances by some famous faces, including Lady Gaga, David Beckham and Justin Bieber.
BUT TWO CAST MEMBERS NEARLY BECAME MORE THAN FRIENDS
The show is filled with red-hot revelations, including the tea on two cast members whose on-screen romance nearly moved off camera.
The pair reveal that they had major crushes on each other in the early years of the series, but the first time they kissed was when their characters did so on screen.
MORE FRIENDS, MORE!
Us fans of the show can't get enough - even if it means getting our fix from bloopers and cut scenes.
There are plenty in the reunion show, with a few really hilarious moments that didn't make it to screen.
Some of these gave a real glimpse of life on the set of the show and the relationships the actors had with each other.
In the end, it just made us want to watch it all over again!
HEARTFELT MOMENTS AND A REAL DROP THE MIC END
While reflecting on the show's impact, several stars touch on how much it meant to them and how it transcended just an acting gig.
The touching moments left many in the audience, and us at home, in tears.