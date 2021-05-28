Five memorable moments from the 'Friends: The Reunion' special you won't wanna miss

We're counting down the hours until the much-anticipated Friends: The Reunion airs in SA this Sunday, with several big surprises teased for the special.

Seventeen years after the last episode of the iconic series aired, the cast reunited for a one-off TV spectacle that promises to delight.

Friends: The Reunion aired in America on Thursday, but local fans of the show can catch it this Sunday, May 30, on M-Net (DStv channel 101) at 8pm.

It will also be available on Showmax from May 31, but it is unclear how long it will be available on this platform.

Here are five things to watch out for:

ROSS, RACHEL AND THE WHOLE GANG ARE BACK

The unscripted, one-hour special features all six of the starring cast: Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Courteney Cox (Monica), David Schwimmer (Ross), Matt LeBlanc (Joey) and Matthew Perry (Chandler).

And some of our other favs, including Tom Selleck (Richard), Janice (Maggie Wheeler) and Gunther, also make an appearance.

It's not that we expected them to look the same as they did 17 years ago, but some of them are nearly unrecognisable.