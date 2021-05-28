Princess Charlene ‘rediscovers her love for Africa’ while saving SA’s rhinos

The princess joined rangers on a mission to dart and dehorn rhinos, a measure which she explained needs to be done “as safely and as gently as possible” to safeguard their future.

"The experience was very emotional. I experienced first-hand the anguish and distress of the rhinos when we have to dehorn them so poachers don’t slaughter them,” she said.

“I want to do all that I can to protect the rhinos, including raising funds to protect them and educating my children and others about rhino conservation.”

With this goal in mind, the Princess of Monaco Foundation SA has partnered with the Thanda Foundation Trust to support their anti-poaching initiative, Project Rhino.