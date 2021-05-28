‘You’re not alone’: Harry, Oprah on the best advice they’d give suicidal person

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey have shared the best piece of advice they would give to someone feeling suicidal as they reflected on their mental health series in a new follow-up episode.

Winfrey and the Duke of Sussex revisited their documentary about mental health with The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward, which aired on Friday.

The episode, which took the form of a virtual town hall, reunited health experts and celebrities, athletes and others who spoke about their struggles with depression, schizophrenia and anxiety in the series.

The duke and Winfrey opened up more on on the issue of mental health and reflected on the best piece of advice they’d give to a suicidal person, based on what they’ve learnt during the course of the show.

According to Daily Mail, it would be to tell the person they’re not alone and that “you’re there” for them.

Harry shared he was now “better equipped” to handle that type of situation, having previously revealed he was “somewhat ashamed” of how he handled his wife Meghan Markle’s struggles with suicidal thoughts.