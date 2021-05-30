Artisans weave their life stories into beautiful baskets for Gone Rural
Each unique piece in the Sitfwefwe collection tells the tale of it's maker - and of a brand that's uplifting the women of Eswatini
30 May 2021 - 00:00
Working with the rural women of Eswatini (Swaziland), Gone Rural's contribution to community upliftment and the betterment of the woven crafts sector is well known.
Their latest collection, called Sitfwefwe after the thorn tree that grows in their artisanal weaving communities in rural Eswatini, is unique in that it's the product of a new artisan-led training programme...
