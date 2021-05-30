Director shares his vision for 'This Is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection'

Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese’s debut feature is a moving portrait of a woman and a people caught between their past and forces of the future. He tells us more

Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese was born in 1980 in the mountain kingdom of Lesotho. He left his homeland in his teens to study human resources in SA, but soon abandoned that and began to teach himself the art of filmmaking.



Based in Berlin for the past few years, he has steadily and quietly built himself a reputation as a singular, poetic cinematic voice through a number of short films...