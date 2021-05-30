Art

Durban's beachfront is the muse for artist Kylie Wentzel's latest show

'It's a world of its own within the urban cosmos,' says the young painter of the diverse seaside space she finds so inspiring

Sculptures made of wood and enamel on industrial wheels dot the floor at Kalashnikovv Gallery in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, where artist Kylie Wentzel's exhibition SALT has been on show since the beginning of May.



One is a massive heart with the words "I Love You", another is a lion named Lion of Judah, and another looks like a curled-up dragon. On the walls, the artist has mounted massive acrylic on canvas paintings that are colourful and delightfully playful. One, pictured at right, depicts a woman taking a public shower; the background mimics the granite or marble mosaics you'd see at a public swimming pool or beach...