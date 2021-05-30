Motoring Review

Entry-level Porsche Taycan retains some of that Turbo S spark

You'll be able to fend off competition from most hot hatchbacks in this electrifying ride

One of the most spectacular cars launched locally in 2020 was the Porsche Taycan Turbo S. The anticipation was great — as it was always going to be. The curiosity levels of any person with even a casual interest in cars would have been piqued by the first-ever production electric vehicle from a brand so steeped in sporting pedigree.



And it exceeded expectations...