Music
Everyone’s a sucker for muso Laliboi’s genre-busting ‘lalipop’
Blending ancestral chants, hip-hop sounds and kwaito-style lyrics, Siphosethu Nkondlwane is one of the most unique voices on the SA music scene
30 May 2021 - 00:01
Siphosethu Nkondlwane refers to his music as "lalipop" - perhaps an apt description of a sound that traverses genres including jazz, kwaito, hip-hop and folk. Known by the stage name Laliboi (village boy), the artist recently released a music video for the song Somandla from his debut album, Siyangaphi.
In it, an old man is seen walking about in a homestead as cows graze in a field. The man spends time with his grandson, sharing a meal, looking at old family photos, sitting on a chair playing the trumpet. Laliboi appears in the video only later, wearing the same clothes we see on the old man earlier - a demonstration of heritage being passed on over generations...
