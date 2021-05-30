Lifestyle

On My Radar

Five minutes with award-winning SA artist Neo Matloga

The painter was announced as the winner of the 10th edition of the ABN AMRO Art trophy. We caught up with him to find out what's on his radar

Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer
30 May 2021 - 00:00

South African artist Neo Matloga was recently announced as the winner of the 10th edition of the ABN AMRO Art Award. Awarded by Dutch bank ABN AMRO, it recognises artists who are working in the Netherlands.

Since undertaking a residency there in 2016, Matloga has been spending time between Amsterdam and his studio in Limpopo. As part of the award, Matloga will hold an exhibition at Hermitage Amsterdam later this year...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Footwear flop? The fashion police come for Tito Mboweni and Mzwanele Manyi’s ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Will SA be able to see the spectacular Super Flower Blood Moon? Lifestyle
  3. Princess Charlene ‘rediscovers her love for Africa’ while saving SA’s rhinos Lifestyle
  4. Zozi Tunzi’s final Miss Universe look took an astounding 800 hours to make The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Miss SA hailed for allowing transgender women to compete in pageant Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Can (and should) the Western Cape become its own country?
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...