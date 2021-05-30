On My Radar

Five minutes with award-winning SA artist Neo Matloga

The painter was announced as the winner of the 10th edition of the ABN AMRO Art trophy. We caught up with him to find out what's on his radar

South African artist Neo Matloga was recently announced as the winner of the 10th edition of the ABN AMRO Art Award. Awarded by Dutch bank ABN AMRO, it recognises artists who are working in the Netherlands.



Since undertaking a residency there in 2016, Matloga has been spending time between Amsterdam and his studio in Limpopo. As part of the award, Matloga will hold an exhibition at Hermitage Amsterdam later this year...