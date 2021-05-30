Humour

Kids these days tell the bitter truth — but not the Twitter truth

They’re brutally honest at home with their parents, but their social media is a carefully curated (and dishonest) parade

“How old are you?” is a very tricky question. Especially when you're a father of young children and you might have to pay R120 more, depending on how they answer. A sign at the entrance to the Cape Town amusement park says “FREE for children under 12". My children have cost me a small fortune in such fees because I decided to make babies with Mother Teresa's ethical twin.



With sons of similar ages, my friend Nomo and I have been debating an issue for years. A simplistic summary of his stance is that we should be preparing our children for the ideal world in which we'd like to see them living. My position is ambivalent. To quote another friend, I have elevated fence-sitting to an Olympic sport...