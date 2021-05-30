Motoring Review

Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 4MATIC+ packs power in excess

This awe-inspiring SUV gives way for nothing

Aside from having a deeply unsexy and lengthy alphanumeric name, the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 4MATIC+ is also completely off trend in the prevailing climate. Yet it manages to be undeniably awe-inspiring to observers wherever it treads.



Fear-inspiring too, when you see its oversized mug swiftly approaching your rear-view mirror, in the far-right lane...