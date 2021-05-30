Opinion

Shooting ourselves in the foot with proposed changes to SA gun law

Mark Barnes is up in arms over the proposed ban on the private ownership of guns for self-defence

The world would probably be a better place if there were no guns, no booze, no cigarettes, whatever. Choose your favourite “I'm against it” and start a campaign. But these things exist, and they're not going away any time soon, if ever. At issue is how we regulate them. At issue is how visible their use (or misuse) is.



You simply cannot monitor, let alone manage, something which operates in the underworld, under the radar of formal mechanism oversight. In the absence of such oversight and legitimacy, things can get seriously out of control. The underworld is where the baddies prevail, where guns and money are already the currencies and levers of power...