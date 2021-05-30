Motoring Review

The updated Citroën C3 looks sharp and drives hard

Here's what's new about the enhanced-for-2021 model

Ardent Francophiles probably get really peeved when the spectrum of all things French is reduced to certain clichés. Cue the accordion music, imagery of the Eiffel Tower and cobblestoned Parisian walkways, with a Citroën 2CV inevitably parked somewhere in there.



You can find all three of these things at a themed venue aptly named "Little Paris" out in North West. This truly unlikely setting for such a joint was one of our stops on the launch of the updated Citroën C3 last week...