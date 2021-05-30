Motoring Review
The updated Citroën C3 looks sharp and drives hard
Here's what's new about the enhanced-for-2021 model
30 May 2021 - 00:00
Ardent Francophiles probably get really peeved when the spectrum of all things French is reduced to certain clichés. Cue the accordion music, imagery of the Eiffel Tower and cobblestoned Parisian walkways, with a Citroën 2CV inevitably parked somewhere in there.
You can find all three of these things at a themed venue aptly named "Little Paris" out in North West. This truly unlikely setting for such a joint was one of our stops on the launch of the updated Citroën C3 last week...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.