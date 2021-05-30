WTF Is Going On?

Two of the most puzzling things about the 'Friends' reunion special

One of them is who the world's most-Googled character is

The most mysterious thing about the Friends reunion is not the very fact of the Friends reunion.



It's that it isn't only a considerable section of Gen X who can't wait to see their middle-aged contemporaries reunited in a revisiting of '90s nostalgia laced with latter-day angst...