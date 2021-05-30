Opinion
Understanding Covid-19 anti-vaxxers: skepticism about jabs is nothing new
Vaccine phobia has always been an adjunct to modern science and medicine, writes Paula Andropoulos
30 May 2021 - 00:02
While we tend to think of the anti-vaxxer movement as a contemporary phenomenon, a culture of paranoia and misinformation has surrounded vaccination since its inception.
I'm sure you're familiar with the story of Edward Jenner, who developed the smallpox vaccine in the 18th century. Jenner noticed that milkmaids seemed to be immune to the ravages of the deadly smallpox virus, and concluded that their exposure to cowpox was likely connected...
