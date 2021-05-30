Lifestyle

A-Listers

When ladies who lunch also launch empires

Movers and shakers of Warrior Women celebrate sisterhood

Craig Jacobs Columnist
30 May 2021 - 00:00

What better way to spend a warm Johannesburg winter afternoon than in the company of an inspirational sisterhood breaking bread in the garden of a grand house boasting a water oak that just might be the largest in the land.

That's where I found myself on Friday after transport queen Kimberly Dally held an intimate luncheon to reconnect with a group of female powerhouses, collectively called the Warrior Women, who share a common bond for business, philanthropy and female empowerment...

