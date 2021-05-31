WATCH | Five moments from ‘Friends: The Reunion’ that left us in tears

Local fans of the hit TV series Friends were a mess of emotions on Sunday evening when the Friends: The Reunion special aired on television in SA, 17 years after the iconic show’s finale.

The special aired on M-Net (DStv channel 101) and is available on Showmax.

It brought together the original cast of the series and a few fan favourites.

There were also cameo appearances by Lady Gaga, Reese Witherspoon, David Beckham and Justin Bieber.

THE ONE WHERE YOU SEE YOUR FRIENDS

Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Courteney Cox (Monica), David Schwimmer (Ross), Matt LeBlanc (Joey) and Matthew Perry (Chandler) all returned for the show, looking older but not much different - well, except for Joey.

There were also appearances by Tom Selleck (who played Richard on the show), Maggie Wheeler (Janice) and James Michael Tyler (Gunther).

Their appearances were all too short for our liking and, man, did Gunther look different.