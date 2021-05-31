WATCH | Kudu being admired from tourist’s room is killed by hyena

A chilling video of a kudu being attacked by a hyena at King’s Camp private reserve in Timbavati, Greater Kruger National Park, has gone viral.

The video, which was captured by a guest, shows the nervous animal foaming at its mouth while a hyena slowly walks up to it from behind before launching an attack.

The kudu tried to get away but the predator was just as fast and wouldn't let go until the antelope was dead.

Weston Behlen, 22, the guest who captured the video, said the sighting was fascinating and scary because he didn't know if the animals would end up breaking their glass door and get into their room.

“My friends Mike, Wyatt and I were hanging out in the front loft when we heard something slam into the door from outside. We then realised it was a kudu that was foaming at the mouth from being nervous.”

Watch the full video below (WARNING — not for sensitive viewers):