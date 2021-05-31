Lifestyle

WATCH | Kudu being admired from tourist’s room is killed by hyena

WARNING: video not for sensitive viewers

31 May 2021 - 14:00
A hyena killed a kudu at King’s Camp private reserve in Timbavati, Greater Kruger National Park.
Image: MARIANNE SCHWANKHART

A chilling video of a kudu being attacked by a hyena at King’s Camp private reserve in Timbavati, Greater Kruger National Park, has gone viral.

The video, which was captured by a guest, shows the nervous animal foaming at its mouth while a hyena slowly walks up to it from behind before launching an attack.

The kudu tried to get away but the predator was just as fast and wouldn't let go until the antelope was dead.

Weston Behlen, 22, the guest who captured the video, said the sighting was fascinating and scary because he didn't know if the animals would end up breaking their glass door and get into their room.

“My friends Mike, Wyatt and I were hanging out in the front loft when we heard something slam into the door from outside. We then realised it was a kudu that was foaming at the mouth from being nervous.”

Watch the full video below (WARNING — not for sensitive viewers):

“Its tail was missing which caused bleeding from behind. After a short time, a hyena came out of the bush and bit the kudu, chasing it around our front yard."

The kudu was killed by one hyena but two feasted on it and dragged its remains away from the villa.

