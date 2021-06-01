Duchess of Cambridge becomes latest royal to get first dose of Covid-19 jab

The Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine Middleton, said she had received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and paid tribute to everyone involved in the rollout of the inoculation programme.

Kate, 39, said she had received the shot at the Science Museum, a prominent tourist attraction not far from Kate's Kensington Palace home in west London.

“Yesterday [Friday] I received my first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum,” she said on the Twitter account she shares with her husband, Prince William, along with a picture of her receiving the shot.

“I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout — thank you for everything you are doing.”