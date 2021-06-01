Lifestyle

LISTEN | LOL! Kate Middleton wants to buy Prince William a Spider-Man suit

01 June 2021 - 07:30
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge has joked about getting Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, a Spider-Man suit.
Image: Andy Commins/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton wants to take the Spider-Man trend to Kensington Palace and for Prince William to don a Marvel suit to provide some cheer for their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

This emerged during a recorded telephone conversation between Kate and Jason Baird, a participant in the UK's Portrait Gallery's Hold Still project which aims to create a unique collective portrait of the UK during the lockdown.

The conversation happened late last year but a recording was released for the first time publicly on Monday.  

Baird and a group of friends dressed up in Marvel hero suits to cheer up children at the height of the lockdown and Kate, who can be heard laughing throughout the conversation, praised them for spreading lockdown cheer.

“Just bringing joy and happiness was the main thing,” said Baird.

“Jason you've shown huge dedication to your community and it has resonated with a lot of people ... Maybe when I'm in Stockport I might see you out and about in your suit. I'll see if it takes on the trend to Kensington Palace. Might have to buy William a suit to go and see. 

“Unfortunately I'm not so sure if he's going to get the air clearance that you've got,” joked Kate.

The Spider-Man trend is also popular in SA.

Locals were introduced to it after a video of a man dressed in a Spider-Man suit at a child's party went viral.

Since then, the Marvel hero has become a common feature even at adult birthday parties, including for TV personalities Anele Mdoda and Clement Maosa

