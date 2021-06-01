LISTEN | LOL! Kate Middleton wants to buy Prince William a Spider-Man suit

Kate Middleton wants to take the Spider-Man trend to Kensington Palace and for Prince William to don a Marvel suit to provide some cheer for their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

This emerged during a recorded telephone conversation between Kate and Jason Baird, a participant in the UK's Portrait Gallery's Hold Still project which aims to create a unique collective portrait of the UK during the lockdown.

The conversation happened late last year but a recording was released for the first time publicly on Monday.

Baird and a group of friends dressed up in Marvel hero suits to cheer up children at the height of the lockdown and Kate, who can be heard laughing throughout the conversation, praised them for spreading lockdown cheer.