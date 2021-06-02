Lifestyle

Coachella music festival to return in April 2022 after two-year break

Performers for are yet to be announced

02 June 2021 - 08:23 By Reuters
The Coachella music festival will take place in April next year - after it was cancelled for two years. File image.
Image: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

The Coachella music festival in the Southern California desert will return for the first time in two years in April 2022, the organiser announced on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old music festival, one of the largest in the world, was cancelled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Organisers had previously worked to bring it back in October 2021, according to media reports, but that plan was scrapped.

The festival brings half a million fans to an open-air site in Indio, east of Los Angeles, over two weekends. The 2022 dates are the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24, organiser Goldenvoice, a festival and concert company, said in a statement. Tickets go on sale on Friday.

Performers for 2022 were not announced. The acts that were supposed to headline the 2020 line-up included Frank Ocean, Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott.

Stagecoach, a country music festival also held in Indio, will follow Coachella from April 29 to May 1.

Live performances were cancelled around the world amid the spread of Covid-19. They are starting to return in the US and other countries where vaccinations have increased and cases of the disease are on the decline. 

