The next LV? Norma Mngoma teases fashion label

Norma Mngoma is the latest public figure to dip her feet into the fashion industry, teasing a clothing line.

The businesswoman and estranged wife of former minister Malusi Gigaba, revealed a gold sequin bomber jacket on social media this week, saying it was “from my hands”.

The video was accompanied by an announcement that her clothing label was coming soon.

“My first bomber jacket from my hands. Clothing label loading,” said Mngoma, without revealing more.

The name of the clothing label or where the clothes will be sold remains unknown.

The jacket got a thumbs up from many, including fashion powerhouse Gert-Johan Coetzee.