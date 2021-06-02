Lifestyle

The next LV? Norma Mngoma teases fashion label

02 June 2021 - 07:08
Norma Mngoma has teased about her own clothing label. File photo.
Image: Instagram/ Norma Mngoma

Norma Mngoma is the latest public figure to dip her feet into the fashion industry, teasing a clothing line.

The businesswoman and estranged wife of former minister Malusi Gigaba, revealed a gold sequin bomber jacket on social media this week, saying it was “from my hands”.

The video was accompanied by an announcement that her clothing label was coming soon.

“My first bomber jacket from my hands. Clothing label loading,” said Mngoma, without revealing more.

The name of the clothing label or where the clothes will be sold remains unknown.

The jacket got a thumbs up from many, including fashion powerhouse Gert-Johan Coetzee. 

The announcement comes after she launched her clothing manufacturing company Zefara in April.

According to Mngoma, the company was birthed after “life took a turn and knocked me down” in the past few months.

“I always had a dream to own a clothing manufacturing company hence I decided to go back to school in 2019 to study fashion design so I can fully understand the fashion industry.

“Life happened last year and I had to drop out from school. I struggled to focus on my school work because I was so emotionally drained but I never stop dreaming,” she said.

Mngoma, who is the director of the company, said Zefara, among other things, produces school uniforms, corporate uniforms and face masks.

“Soon my clothing line is coming and everything will be produced here. I’m so excited about this journey, doing what I love and creating employment for others at the same time,” she said.

