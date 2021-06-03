Here's what Takeaways Twitter thinks of the Spur Drive Thru
Spur has launched its first Drive Thru outlet in SA, drawing mixed reactions on social media.
The steak joint announced this week that it was offering customers a more convenient way to get their favourite meals — through the window.
The first Spur Drive Thru was launched in Pretoria North, Karenspark, between the N4 and R513. According to the restaurant, the initiative was inspired by its customers' lifestyle changes due to the Covid-19 pandemic
“Spur Steak Ranches is on a journey of transformation as a brand and business. The introduction of the Drive Thru is one of the progressive steps we are taking towards a more sustainable brand and business,” said Val Nichas, Spur Corporation CEO.
The restaurant said it would be making some additions to its existing menu, with snack meals such as “hand-held” breakfasts and “roadhouse-style” desserts introduced. The Drive Thru will also offer “tripchips” — chips that are made to be enjoyed while warm and on the road.
Fourie said the idea of a drive-through had been in the works for two years.
On social media, Spur hinted that more Drive Thrus were on the way after fans asked when the concept would be coming to their cities. Others expressed their concerns about the time they would have to wait for their ribs.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
Guys I give you a hand shake and congrats, @SpurRestaurant ✨👌. people with the taste for life 🎊❇️💝 love 🥞🍔🍕🥩🥗🥧🍹🍽️— Sebabatso Ascension (@SebabatsoAscen2) June 1, 2021
Hi Tyroo, keep an eye on our Social Media pages for all exciting updates 😁.— Spur Steak Ranches (@SpurRestaurant) June 2, 2021
Well done @SpurRestaurant. Hope you are bringing this to CPT as well. :-)— Quincy Noble (@_QNob_) June 2, 2021
Wow, this is a big change for Spur and in step with changes in the restaurant industry. Can't wait to try it out! #franchising #restaurantbusiness #convenience #restaurants https://t.co/BuVW2nh1jK— Anita du Toit (@Anitadt) June 2, 2021
spur launched its 1st drive thru restaurant & decided that hai, we’re taking it to the north .— LeroyM . (@LEROY__) June 2, 2021
personally , i think the Spur drive thru investment is bad .. they take 50 minutes to prepare a single meal . now how long will people wait in line for a mere rack of ribs— 𝓞𝓷𝓴𝓪𝓪𝓪𝓪 (@Onka_brrrr) June 2, 2021
I am just wondering how long would one wait for? For ribs at the Spur Drive - thru https://t.co/J92ICQ2Mqw— Nona (@FionaNsimbini) June 2, 2021
Spur has a takeaway service which works fine. Drive-thru will compromise the quality of food and service they offer— §traw🏌️♀️ (@ma_monwabisi) June 2, 2021
Spur Corp launched a drive-thru Spur restaurant in Karenpark, Akasia, Pretoria.— Nathan Theunis † (@UrielNathanZA) June 2, 2021
🤔
I wonder if this means meals will be prepped 10x faster. Would have expected this from their RocoMamas chain instead. pic.twitter.com/5tPyCx0fSK