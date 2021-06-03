Here's what Takeaways Twitter thinks of the Spur Drive Thru

Spur has launched its first Drive Thru outlet in SA, drawing mixed reactions on social media.

The steak joint announced this week that it was offering customers a more convenient way to get their favourite meals — through the window.

The first Spur Drive Thru was launched in Pretoria North, Karenspark, between the N4 and R513. According to the restaurant, the initiative was inspired by its customers' lifestyle changes due to the Covid-19 pandemic

“Spur Steak Ranches is on a journey of transformation as a brand and business. The introduction of the Drive Thru is one of the progressive steps we are taking towards a more sustainable brand and business,” said Val Nichas, Spur Corporation CEO.