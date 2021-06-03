Here’s why you need the Huawei Band 6 for your next workout

All about the metrics

One of the most important aspects of a wearable is its sensors. If you’re using your band to track everything from your heart rate to sleep or stress, the metrics need to be scientifically correct. How you get the data and analyse it matter. While many health tech brands were outed in the past for misrepresenting how accurately they could measure these things (one or two were even taken to court) Huawei is known for being ahead of the pack and the Band 6 comes with smart sensors.

The Huawei Band 6 uses TruSeen 4.0 heart-rate monitoring technology, which uses a number of sensors along with the device’s neural network AI technology for accurate monitoring 24/7. Using TruSeen 4.0, the Band 6 also supports 24/7 continuous monitoring of SpO2, also known as your blood oxygen levels. While many other brands offer Sp02 monitoring, not all of them do it as easily as the Huawei Band 6. Fitbit has a Sp02 face for some of its devices but this is measured while you sleep, not on the go.

Nothing to snooze about

Using an app or wearable to track your REM cycles can be tricky. The device needs to be comfortable and lightweight. (If the band bothers you when you’re awake or working out, you’re definitely not going to be able to sleep with it on) Luckily, the Huawei Band 6 weighs only 18g and is made from a soft, skin-friendly silicone rubber strap that uses a UV light-induced polymerisation technique, which makes it more resistant to dirt and therefore comfier.

Huawei’s powerful TruSleep 2.0 takes sleep monitoring to the next level by detecting your stage of sleep, real-time heart and breathing rate, and then producing a comprehensive analysis of your sleep quality. It’s not simply about falling asleep, the sensors monitor the proportion of light to deep sleep and can accurately identify six typical sleep issues: insomnia, shallow sleep, night-time awakenings, early morning awakenings, excessive dreams, and an irregular sleep pattern. So you’ve tracked your sleep, what’s next? The Band 6 has more than 100 types of personalised advice for sleep quality improvement.

Power up!

All of this tracking technology is great but not if you have to keep taking off your fitness band to charge it. Thanks to a 180mAh battery and the watch’s power-friendly operating system, the Huawei Band 6’s two-week battery life is superb. It far exceeds other fitness bands (Garmin’s Vivosmart 4 only lasts up to a week, and you’ll need to turn off automatic heart-rate monitoring to get about a week out of Xioami’s Mi Smart Band 5) and that’s with continuous, 24/7 monitoring. The Band 6 also supports fast-charging — in just five minutes, you’ll get enough power to keep it going for two full days.

With its big beautiful screen, smooth controls, better-than-bargained-for battery life, and streamlined design, Huawei’s Band 6 should be at the very top of your wearables wish list.

To buy the Huawei Band 6 for R1,699, visit the Huawei website.





This article was paid for by Huawei.