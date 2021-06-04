The Father’s Day gift guide for better adventures

Here’s a little secret: your dad doesn’t need another tie, more bath soap or a new pair of funny socks. He needs more quality time in the fresh outdoors with his family and friends.

For that, he needs the right gear and dad tools. Fathers come in all shapes and sizes with different takes on how they want to spend their free time. Here are six dad types, each with their perfect notion of what a "dadventure" should entail.

1. LEGEND OF THE GRILL

This dad is happiest with braai tongs and dad drink in his hand.

● Braai Buddies: The Cadac BBQ Tongs (R129) and Cadac Burger Press (R190) plus the Kleen Kanteen Insulated Tumbler (R499) or Ecovessel Port Mug (R399) to keep his drinks cold.

● Cooking Chair: Cape Union Mart Weekender Chair (R399) for relaxing.

● Chef Knife: Kaliber Large Biltong Folding Knife (R350) or Opinel Explore Folding Knife (R750).

● Firestarter: Gibson Rifle Lighter with a flame from the muzzle (R275) or use a flint — the UST Spark Force (R125).

2. GADGET AND GIZMO DAD

