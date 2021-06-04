The Father’s Day gift guide for better adventures
Here’s a little secret: your dad doesn’t need another tie, more bath soap or a new pair of funny socks. He needs more quality time in the fresh outdoors with his family and friends.
For that, he needs the right gear and dad tools. Fathers come in all shapes and sizes with different takes on how they want to spend their free time. Here are six dad types, each with their perfect notion of what a "dadventure" should entail.
This dad is happiest with braai tongs and dad drink in his hand.
● Braai Buddies: The Cadac BBQ Tongs (R129) and Cadac Burger Press (R190) plus the Kleen Kanteen Insulated Tumbler (R499) or Ecovessel Port Mug (R399) to keep his drinks cold.
● Cooking Chair: Cape Union Mart Weekender Chair (R399) for relaxing.
● Chef Knife: Kaliber Large Biltong Folding Knife (R350) or Opinel Explore Folding Knife (R750).
● Firestarter: Gibson Rifle Lighter with a flame from the muzzle (R275) or use a flint — the UST Spark Force (R125).
● Super Soundtrack: Sony SP700 Wireless Earbuds (R2,999) — waterproof with sound-cancelling technology.
● Dad Drone: The DJI Spark (R7,999) to get him flying.
● Techie Timepiece: Garmin Venu (R6,299) is a GPS smartwatch that’s bristling with features.
● Power Partner: Portable Ravpower Solar Power Bank (R999) recharges using sunlight.
3. THE LAIDBACK LEGEND
This dad loves watching sports and chilling in places with great views.
● Softer Slippers: Slide-on Cape Union Mart Alpen Slipper (R699) keep him toasty.
● Smarter Cooler Box: Campingaz Powerbox24 (R1,899), a great investment for keeping snacks and drinks refreshing.
For the Bear Grylls type — gifts to get the adrenalin pumping.
● Adventure Partner: The Garmin Instinct Solar Fitness Watch (R7,999) or Garmin Fenix 6 Solar (R13,999).
● Ultimate Man Multi-tool: A multitool doubling up as a sleek, Swiss-made watch — the Leatherman Tread Plus Watch (R8,999).
● Action Man Cam: The GoPro Hero 9 Action Camera (R9,299) — for capturing all his adventures.
● Super Shirt: The K-Way Explorer Swerve Long Sleeve Shirt (R399) — a quick-drying, UV-protective, moisture-wicking shirt with an antimicrobial finish.
5. NEWBIE DAD
It’s a world of nappies, bottles and sleep cycles for this dad but he can still enjoy the great outdoors with his offspring.
● Caffeine Helper: Stanley Classic Trigger Action Mug (R450) or Stanley Travel Press (R899).
● Dad Pack: Cape Union Mart Lunch Cooler with Bottle or K-Way Cross 25L Daypack (R799).
● Baby Carrier: The K-Way Habibi Carrier (R1,999) — take the kids outdoors.
● Softer Touch: K-Way Straus Crewneck Fleece (R350) or versatile K-Way Felixx Softshell (R899).
● Music Maker: The portable Volkano Mamba Bluetooth Speaker (R699) covers all Dad’s music needs.
6. WORK-FROM-HOME DAD
It’s a new world of video calls and home offices for the home-based dad who juggles kids, DIY and work projects, cooking, cleaning and teaching.
● Working Wingman: The epic Leatherman Sidekick multitool (R1,200) makes fixing anything easy.
● Styling Sneaker: The Adidas VL Court 2.1 Sneakers (R599) — he’ll look great and feel comfortable.
● Hydration Partner: The Ecovessel Aspen (R599) is an amazing flask with triple insulation — reminds Dad to keep hydrated.
● Lightweight Layer: K-Way Thermalator Elite Long Sleeve Vest (R350) will help him nail work projects and keep warm outdoors.
● Load-shedding Answer: The VIZIA Mini DC UPS with Voltage Converter (R1,599) is an ultra-bright headlamp to keep him working through the blackout.
