WATCH | Ellie Goulding shares first snap of son in sweet pregnancy video
The singer and her husband welcomed a baby boy on April 29
UK singer Ellie Goulding has shared the first snap of her newborn son in an intimate video detailing her pregnancy journey.
The Burn hitmaker and her husband Caspar Jopling welcomed a baby boy, Arthur Ever Winter Jopling, back on April 29, according to Daily Mail.
The tot's birth was announced in the births, marriages and deaths section of UK newspaper The Times, the site further reported.
On Friday, the singer shared moving black-and-white video with her 14.2m followers on Instagram detailing her pregnancy journey and giving fans a glimpse of the newborn.
The video starts with Jopling, 29, sweetly asking the singer to rub her tummy, which she does before revealing her bump.
The video then shows various moments throughout the pregnancy, including the ultrasound, Goulding exercising and relaxing at various points, and ends off with a sweet image of mother and son.
Accompanying the intimate video was a caption, “dropped a BIG unexpected side project this year ... think it might be the greatest yet - shoutout to Mother Nature for the collab of all collabs".
Goulding and Joplin announced they were expecting their first child together last year, after their marriage in 2019.