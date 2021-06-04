WATCH | Ellie Goulding shares first snap of son in sweet pregnancy video

UK singer Ellie Goulding has shared the first snap of her newborn son in an intimate video detailing her pregnancy journey.

The Burn hitmaker and her husband Caspar Jopling welcomed a baby boy, Arthur Ever Winter Jopling, back on April 29, according to Daily Mail.

The tot's birth was announced in the births, marriages and deaths section of UK newspaper The Times, the site further reported.

On Friday, the singer shared moving black-and-white video with her 14.2m followers on Instagram detailing her pregnancy journey and giving fans a glimpse of the newborn.

The video starts with Jopling, 29, sweetly asking the singer to rub her tummy, which she does before revealing her bump.