13 fascinating doccies to watch at the 2021 Encounters Film Festival
Our film critic's pick of the best documentaries from near and far
06 June 2021 - 00:01
For the second year the Encounters South African International Documentary Film Festival will go mostly virtual, with a few selected physical screenings for its 23rd edition.
If there's one genre in which local and African filmmakers have truly flourished over the past three decades, it's documentary...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.