Opinion

Change is inevitable, as 'they' say about people’s preferred pronouns

Sbu Mkwanazi wishes Microsoft Word was as keen to be woke as he is

Progressive organisations hire what are termed as "change managers" — individuals focused on the people side of change, assisting with its various physical and psychological impacts. It might sound like a made-up title, but think about the numerous changes in your life and how different some of the outcomes could have been if you were coached through them.



As an evolving society, we need to acknowledge that change is inevitable and, most of the time, quite uncomfortable. Mostly, we try and deal with it by ourselves, but we're often ill-equipped...