Lifestyle

Harry and Meghan welcome baby girl called Lilibet Diana

06 June 2021 - 18:22 By Reuters
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have welcomed their second child.
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have welcomed their second child.
Image: Reuters

Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex has given birth to her second child, a baby girl, who she and husband Prince Harry have named after Queen Elizabeth and his late mother Princess Diana.

Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on Friday at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California, with Harry in attendance.

"On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe," Harry and Meghan said in a statement.

"Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

Eight fascinating facts about Harry and Meghan’s baby girl, Lili

The little girl is not the only British royal to be born on American soil
Lifestyle
10 hours ago

Their press secretary said both mother and baby were doing well and were back at home.

Their first child, Archie, was born in 2019. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Duchess of Cambridge becomes latest royal to get first dose of Covid-19 jab

Prince William, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles have all received their shots.
Lifestyle
6 days ago

‘You’re not alone’: Harry, Oprah on the best advice they’d give suicidal person

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey have shared the best piece of advice they'd give to someone feeling suicidal as they reflected on their mental health ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Harry on how Diana 'was chased to her death', his fears of losing Meghan too

From the sound of horses' hooves on the day of Princess Diana's funeral, to chases by paparazzi when he was a child in the back of a car, Prince ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Unlike other royal babies, Princess Beatrice's will have a posh title

Britain's Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, are expecting their first child together.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Homeless can wear, sleep in Joburg designer's 'warm and portable' jacket The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. What's new and different on the menu at Spur's first-ever Drive Thru Food
  3. Harry and Meghan welcome baby girl called Lilibet Diana Lifestyle
  4. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | June 6 to 12 2021 Lifestyle
  5. How the British royals reacted to the birth of Harry and Meghan’s daughter Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...