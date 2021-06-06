Art
Multi-layered exhibit shows there's no one experience of womanhood
'Feminism Ya Mang, Feminism Yethu, Feminism Yani' at the Goethe-Institut in Joburg shines a light on South African and African feminisms — yes, feminisms plural, writes Paula Andropoulos
06 June 2021 - 00:00
A section of the lobby of the Goethe-Institut in Johannesburg has been transformed into a vivid, compelling exhibition space. This is where Feminism Ya Mang has come to fruition, invoking numerous iterations of South African and African feminisms through a clever and inventive use of space and a stellar selection of art works.
Feminism Ya Mang, Feminism Yethu, Feminism Yani (https://www.goethe.de/ins/za/en/kul/sup/lfm/arx.html) — the title speaks to the infinite ways in which women and femmes have begun reclaiming and reconfiguring feminism, in relation to their geographical and cultural histories and experiences...
