Sensible to downright silly: Covid-19 has launched a slew of new trends
From clothes to food to exercise, Jes Brodie takes a closer look at what's trending in the wake of the pandemic
06 June 2021 - 00:03
Last year, when we retreated into our homes in March, I never expected to be living in Covid's anxious shadow more than a year later. Never in our lifetimes have we had such a unifying and bizarre experience.
Sitting here in my WFH (work from home) uniform - mine consists of tracksuits I only used to wear in the house, accessorised extravagantly with inherited diamond jewellery I was always too afraid to wear out of the house, I'm a version of myself I never imagined...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.