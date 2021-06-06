Sensible to downright silly: Covid-19 has launched a slew of new trends

From clothes to food to exercise, Jes Brodie takes a closer look at what's trending in the wake of the pandemic

Last year, when we retreated into our homes in March, I never expected to be living in Covid's anxious shadow more than a year later. Never in our lifetimes have we had such a unifying and bizarre experience.



Sitting here in my WFH (work from home) uniform - mine consists of tracksuits I only used to wear in the house, accessorised extravagantly with inherited diamond jewellery I was always too afraid to wear out of the house, I'm a version of myself I never imagined...