Bite-Sized Reviews

'The Kominsky Method', 'Birds of Prey': Five new things to stream now

Worth binge-watching or a waste of time? We weigh in on the latest series and movies

THE KOMINSKY METHOD SEASON 3



Michael Douglas's endearing if not always tactful failed-actor-turned-teacher Sandy Kominsky takes a well-deserved bow in the final season of this gently funny examination of the awkward day-to-day challenges and relatable foibles of its carefully drawn cast of oddballs and misfits...