Eight fascinating facts about Harry and Meghan’s baby girl, Lili
Not the only British royal to be born on American soil
“She is more than we could ever have imagined,” said Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle about their daughter born in Santa Barbara, California, on Friday.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex publicly welcomed their new arrival to the world with a post on the website of their charity and media organisation Archewell, named after their two-year-old son Archie.
Here are seven things to know about the latest addition to British royal family:
1. WHAT'S IN A NAME
The couple named their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, and indicated she will be called Lili for short.
Her first name is a tribute to her paternal great-grandmother, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, who is fondly known as Lilibet by her family.
The child’s middle name honours the memory of Prince Harry’s beloved late mother Diana, Princess of Wales.
Mountbatten-Windsor is the surname of the reigning branch of the British monarchy since 1960. However, many are unfamiliar with this double-barrelled moniker as most senior royals tend to be referred to by their titles alone — think Lili’s grandfather, Prince Charles, or her aunt, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.
2. SHE’S NOT A PRINCESS YET
Though Lili’s father is a prince, that does not automatically make her a princess.
Why not? It comes down to a Letters Patent issued by King George V in 1917 which limits the number of royal titles issued to the reigning monarch’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren (read the full explanation here).
That said, thanks to this same declaration, Lili could one day qualify for a royal title if her paternal grandfather, Prince Charles, becomes king.
3. SHE LIKELY WON’T HAVE ANOTHER POSH TITLE
When Harry and Meghan welcomed their first child in May 2019, the BBC reported that as the eldest son of a duke, “Archie could have become Earl of Dumbarton — one of Harry’s subsidiary titles — or Lord Archie Mountbatten-Windsor”.
However, judging by the way Archie’s name was announced to the public, it seems his parents have chosen not to use such courtesy titles so he is just regular Master Mountbatten-Windsor.
They have followed suit with their second child, which implies that Lili will be a plain old Miss, though as the daughter of a duke she would also have the right to be styled as a Lady.
4. CLAIM TO THE THRONE
As the 11th great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth, Lili has a claim to the British throne.
Here’s where she fits in the order of succession:
- Prince Charles (Queen Elizabeth’s eldest son)
- Prince William (Prince Charles’ eldest son)
- Prince George (Prince William’s eldest son)
- Princess Charlotte (Prince William’s daughter)
- Prince Louis (Prince William’s youngest son)
- Prince Harry (Prince Charles’ youngest son)
- Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor (Prince Harry’s eldest child)
- Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor
5. LILI FOR PRESIDENT?
As Lili was born in California, she is automatically an American citizen.
USA Today explains that in terms of the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution, this means she will be entitled to apply for an American passport, vote in the country’s elections, or even run for president should she chose to do so one day.
6. NOT THE ONLY BRITISH ROYAL BORN IN THE US
According to Hello! magazine, Lili isn’t the only British royal to be born on US soil.
Maud Windsor, the daughter of Lord Fredrick Windsor — Queen Elizabeth’s first cousin once removed — was also born stateside.
She also has a spot in the line of succession, but there are more than 50 regal relatives ahead of her in the queue to inherit the British crown.
7. SHE MIGHT BE HER PARENT’S LAST CHILD
That’s if Prince Harry sticks with what he said to famed conservationist Dr Jane Goodall, while interviewing her for the 2019 issue of British Vogue which Meghan guest edited.
When discussing the effects of climate change and growing populations on the planet, Goodall asked the royal how many children he would have, and he replied “two maximum”.
Meghan confirmed “two is it” during the couple’s tell-all interview with famed chat show host Oprah Winfrey earlier this year.
8. PART OF A REGAL BABY BOOM
There have been a flurry of British royal babies born this year.
Prince Harry’s cousins Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall welcomed sons in February and March respectively.
Another cousin, Princess Beatrice, is currently expecting her first child.