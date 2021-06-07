How the British royals reacted to the birth of Harry and Meghan’s daughter

Though Prince Harry and Meghan Markles’ daughter was born on Friday, the couple took a “Lilibet” of time to share their happy news with the public.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex formally introduced their second child, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world on Sunday.

“She is more than we could ever have imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe,” the proud parents said.