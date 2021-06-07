Lifestyle

Find the perfect gift for every father at Le Creuset

Shop the offers at Le Creuset boutique stores and online

07 June 2021 - 09:00
Le Creuset has an exciting promotional offering with savings on selected items and colours.
Le Creuset has an exciting promotional offering with savings on selected items and colours.
Image: Supplied/Le Creuset

This Father’s Day, celebrate fathers and father figures everywhere with a timeless gift from Le Creuset. Whether he’s a coffee connoisseur or a budding culinary talent, Le Creuset’s curated gift offering will ensure that Dad enjoys a lifetime of joyful cooking memories. 

With its nearly 100-year-old French heritage and expert craftsmanship, the brand’s legendary cookware will help Dad’s feasts go from good to great. Find the perfect gift for every father at Le Creuset, from the iconic Enamelled Cast Iron cookware collection to oven-to-table stoneware, stylish wine accessories and more.

Save 20% on the Le Creuset Whistling Teakettle.
Save 20% on the Le Creuset Whistling Teakettle.
Image: Supplied/Le Creuset
Save R500 on the Coffee Lovers set (a coffee press and two 350ml London mugs).
Save R500 on the Coffee Lovers set (a coffee press and two 350ml London mugs).
Image: Supplied/Le Creuset

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Le Creuset also has an exciting promotional offering (valid until June 20), with savings on selected items and colours that are bound to be on Dad's wish list. Shop the offers at Le Creuset boutique stores and online where delivery is free, countrywide: 

  • Save R1,000 on the Winter Warmer set (includes a 24cm Signature Round Casserole, Silicone Edge Ladle, 4x Vancouver Snack Bowls)
  • Save R500 on the Coffee Lovers set (includes a coffee press and two 350ml London mugs) 
  • Save 20% on Deep Teal stoneware and accessories
  • Save 20% on Matte Black stoneware and accessories
  • Save 20% on selected toughened non-stick items 
  • Save 20% on wine accessories
  • Save 20% on stemware
  • Save 20% on salt & pepper mills
  • Purchase four U mugs for the price of three
  • Save 20% on the Whistling Teakettle
  • Save 20% on the Hydration Bottle

Looking for culinary inspiration to make his day extra special?  Visit the Le Creuset website for more recipe inspiration or download the free Le Creuset Recipe app, available for iOS and Android. From tasty traybakes to decadent cakes, you’ll be able to indulge Dad with some of his favourite home-cooked treats on Father’s Day. 

This article was paid for by Le Creuset.

