No love back? Tinder lets you block people by phone number so you won’t swipe into your ex

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
07 June 2021 - 08:45
Tinder can block you and your phone contacts from seeing each other on the app.
Image: 123RF/Alexey Malkin

It can be hella awks to come across your ex, or a friend, on Tinder but that could soon become a thing of the past.

The popular dating app recently announced it is rolling out the ability to block contacts in your phone from showing on your suggestions page. The feature also allows you to block by phone number.

Here are five questions about the new feature answered:

HOW DO I BLOCK A CONTACT?

“Share your device’s contact list with Tinder, select a contact you want to block  and we’ll do our best to prevent you from seeing each other,” the company explained.

WILL THEY KNOW I BLOCKED THEM?

Blocked contacts won’t be notified that you blocked them, and seeing them on the contact list doesn’t necessarily mean they have Tinder.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO MY EXISTING MATCHES OR MESSAGES?

Blocking contacts doesn’t affect your existing matches and messages.

WHAT IF THEY DON’T USE THE SAME NUMBER TO SIGN UP FOR TINDER?

If the contact info you use to block someone doesn’t match the info they used to sign up, Tinder won’t be able to stop you from seeing each other.

WHAT IF I DON’T WANT TO SHARE MY CONTACTS LIST WITH TINDER?

Tinder does offer a manual contact entry option.

Swipe Life also offers tips on what to do if you see your ex on the app.

These include: Check out their primary photo; check the other pics to see if you were cropped out; read their bio, and; logging off.

