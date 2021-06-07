Why Harry and Meghan’s daughter Lili isn’t a princess — yet

Introducing the newest addition to the British royal family: Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

The little girl was born to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in California on Friday.

Lili is the couple’s second child and like her big brother, Archie, she doesn’t have a royal title despite being the great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth.

In fact, of Queen Elizabeth’s soon-to-be 12 great-grandchildren, only three are princes or princesses, and those are the children of Prince William (Prince Harry’s brother and Prince Charles’ eldest son).

This is something Meghan addressed during her and her husband’s infamous tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year.

Speaking of Archie’s birth, the Duchess said she was shocked that “the first member of colour in this family isn’t being titled in the same way as [Prince Charles’] other grandchildren would be”.

WHY LILI DOESN’T HAVE A ROYAL TITLE

Meghan alluded to a reason Archie was not automatically made a prince, and the same rules apply for Lili.

It all comes down to a Letters Patent issued by King George V in 1917 which limits the number of royal titles that can be dished out within Britain’s ruling family.

According to Time magazine, this decree states the sovereign’s children and their grandchildren (in the male line) are granted the title of prince or princess.

When it comes to the monarch’s great-grandchildren, however, only the oldest son of the Prince of Wales’ eldest son can be given a grand royal title.