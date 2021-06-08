Carey Mulligan to star in 'She Said', the first feature film on the Weinstein scandal

The first Hollywood feature film to focus directly on the Harvey Weinstein scandal is due to start production in the summer, Universal Pictures said on Monday.

She Said is based on the 2019 book of the same name about the New York Times investigation into claims of sexual misconduct by Weinstein.

Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan are in final negotiations to play the two journalists — Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor — who wrote the book and who won Pulitzer Prizes for their reporting in October 2017 on the story.

Some 100 women came forward with accusations of sexual misconduct by Weinstein, then one of the most powerful figures in Hollywood, after the initial stories broke in the New York Times and the New Yorker.