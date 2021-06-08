Lifestyle

Carey Mulligan to star in 'She Said', the first feature film on the Weinstein scandal

08 June 2021 - 08:17 By Reuters
Carey Mulligan will star in a new movie based on the Harvey Weinstein scandal. File photo.
Carey Mulligan will star in a new movie based on the Harvey Weinstein scandal. File photo.
Image: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The first Hollywood feature film to focus directly on the Harvey Weinstein scandal is due to start production in the summer, Universal Pictures said on Monday.

She Said is based on the 2019 book of the same name about the New York Times investigation into claims of sexual misconduct by Weinstein.

Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan are in final negotiations to play the two journalists — Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor — who wrote the book and who won Pulitzer Prizes for their reporting in October 2017 on the story.

Some 100 women came forward with accusations of sexual misconduct by Weinstein, then one of the most powerful figures in Hollywood, after the initial stories broke in the New York Times and the New Yorker.

'Audiences want films about real issues that affect women': Carey Mulligan

Actress Carey Mulligan discusses her latest role in "Promising Young Woman" with Margaret Gardiner
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Weinstein, who has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone, was sentenced in New York in March 2020 to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault involving two women. He has appealed against the conviction and is seeking a new trial, while also facing extradition to Los Angeles to face further charges of rape.

The She Said book focuses on the months of behind-the-scenes investigations and legal obstacles that Twohey and Kantor faced to publish their reports.

Though the Weinstein scandal has been the subject of several documentaries, and has inspired films and TV shows such as The Assistant and The Morning Show, She Said is the first feature film based on the claims against the producer himself.

It will be directed by German filmmaker Maria Schrader. No expected release date was announced.

READ MORE:

Imprisoned sex pest Harvey Weinstein is falling apart, literally

The disgraced movie mogul has reportedly lost four teeth in the past year, and is said to be going blind
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Queen strips convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein of honorary CBE

The disgraced film producer is serving a 23-year prison term in New York.
Lifestyle
8 months ago

Harvey Weinstein found guilty: here's how we got there

Here's how the case unfolded over time.
Lifestyle
1 year ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Homeless can wear, sleep in Joburg designer's 'warm and portable' jacket The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Harry and Meghan welcome baby girl called Lilibet Diana Lifestyle
  3. What's new and different on the menu at Spur's first-ever Drive Thru Food
  4. How the British royals reacted to the birth of Harry and Meghan’s daughter Lifestyle
  5. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | June 6 to 12 2021 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma's bail postponed as co-accused granted bail
CCTV captures theft of the rarest Nike shoe on the planet