‘Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar’ season 2 kicks off with star-studded launch

08 June 2021 - 15:21 By Staff reporter
Actress Zola Nombona hosted the 'Comedy Central Live at the Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar' season 2 launch.
Trevor Gumbi, Tumi Morake and Tyson Ngubeni. These are some of the comedic acts featuring in season 2 of the lauded Comedy Central Live at the Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar.

The Safta-nominated show kicked off in May following a star-studded launch in Kramerville, Sandton.

Leading festivities was host actress Zola Nombona, who was dressed in a stunning ensemble for the “yellow carpet” affair.

She was joined by Gumbi, Sihle Vezi and Lurdes Laice who both feature this season as “sketch acts” Prince, Mohale Motaung, Nkuli Tshirumbula and DJ Lerato Kganyago, who kept the crowd on their feet during the night.

Entertaining their crowd with their hilarious stand-up sets were Bongani Dube and Siya Seya who are part of season 2’s headline acts Muzi Dlamini, Long John, Stig and Gumbi.

Comedy Central Live at the Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar airs exclusively on Comedy Central (DStv channel 122) every Monday at 10pm.

Viewers who miss the original airing can also watch it on Thursday evenings on Savanna’s website.

Trevor Gumbi at the 'Comedy Central Live at the Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar' season 2 launch. Gumbi headlined the premiere episode of the show.
Comedian Long John on stage at the 'Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar' season 2 launch.
Here’s a full list of comedians featuring in season 2: 

Headliners: Trevor Gumbi; Tumi Morake; Nik Rabinowitz; Siya Seya; Lazola Gola; Nina Hastie; Nonto R; Dillan Oliphant.

Sketch Acts: Farieda Metsileng; Tyson Ngubeni; Sihle Vezi; Lurdes Laice.

