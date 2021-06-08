‘Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar’ season 2 kicks off with star-studded launch
Trevor Gumbi, Tumi Morake and Tyson Ngubeni. These are some of the comedic acts featuring in season 2 of the lauded Comedy Central Live at the Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar.
The Safta-nominated show kicked off in May following a star-studded launch in Kramerville, Sandton.
Leading festivities was host actress Zola Nombona, who was dressed in a stunning ensemble for the “yellow carpet” affair.
She was joined by Gumbi, Sihle Vezi and Lurdes Laice — who both feature this season as “sketch acts” — Prince, Mohale Motaung, Nkuli Tshirumbula and DJ Lerato Kganyago, who kept the crowd on their feet during the night.
Entertaining their crowd with their hilarious stand-up sets were Bongani Dube and Siya Seya — who are part of season 2’s headline acts — Muzi Dlamini, Long John, Stig and Gumbi.
Comedy Central Live at the Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar airs exclusively on Comedy Central (DStv channel 122) every Monday at 10pm.
Here’s a full list of comedians featuring in season 2:
Headliners: Trevor Gumbi; Tumi Morake; Nik Rabinowitz; Siya Seya; Lazola Gola; Nina Hastie; Nonto R; Dillan Oliphant.
Sketch Acts: Farieda Metsileng; Tyson Ngubeni; Sihle Vezi; Lurdes Laice.