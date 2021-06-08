Star of 'I May Destroy You' wins big at Bafta TV awards

Michaela Coel, the star and creator of drama series I May Destroy You, was the big winner at Britain's Bafta awards on Sunday, taking home the television awards for the miniseries and leading actress.

The show, which approaches the story of a woman who tries to rebuild her life after a sexual assault with moments of dark humour, had previously received awards from British Academy of Film and Television Arts for directing, editing and writing.

“Not only is Arabella someone who's very close to me, I feel like she represents a lot of women who aren't really seen on television — she's messy and she's not perfect,” Coel said tearfully of her character in a post-awards interview.

She paid tribute to Ita O'Brien, the show's intimacy coordinator in charge of making cast and crew feel safe while filming scenes that were intimate or sexual in nature.

Many nominees attended the awards in person at the London ceremony, with indoor gatherings now allowed in England after a partial lifting of Covid-19 lockdown rules.