Lifestyle

WATCH | David Hasselhoff’s hilarious conversation with police in Chicken Licken ad will make your day

08 June 2021 - 12:45
Michael Knight, who is played by David Hasselhoff in the TV series 'Knight Rider', calling a policewoman in SA about his missing car.
Michael Knight, who is played by David Hasselhoff in the TV series 'Knight Rider', calling a policewoman in SA about his missing car.
Image: Screenshot

Fast-food chain Chicken Licken has dropped follow-up clips to its latest funny advert featuring US actor David Hasselhoff, who is on a mission to get his KITT back. 

Last month the restaurant recreated the 1980s classic TV series Knight Rider to introduce a new super slider. In the advert KITT, Hasselhoff’s indestructible supercar in the series, was driven by SA’s Michael Nyathi. 

On a mission to get his talking and expensive drive, Michael Knight, played by Hasselhoff in the popular series, is seen calling KITT to return to America. 

In one funny clip, Knight calls KITT but reaches voicemail. “Hello, this is KITT. I am a little preoccupied at the moment, leave a message after this,” KITT’s voicemail can be heard saying. 

Knight leaves a voice message with the hope his talking car will soon return his call. His funny voicemail is in English and isiZulu too, because KITT is in Mzansi.  

“Hey KITT, it’s Michael. Look, I know you haven’t been returning my calls and I hope you’re mahala to talk soon. 

“I know things have gone a little Mzansi between us but I miss you, man. Look I know you’re probably still staying shosholoza and that you’re amandla, OK? But call me, man. I mean, things have been a little nkalakatha without you.

“Call me back buddy. It’s Michael. Sharp sharp.”

In the second clip, after not receiving a call back from KITT, Knight reports the car as a “missing person”. 

While he tries to explain who or what KITT is, a policewoman on the other side of the phone can be heard telling him not to waste her time. 

“Mirriam, kanti KITT is not a child?” the woman can be asking her colleague. 

“Sir, please. We are working here, OK?” the woman tells Knight after finding out KITT is a talking car.

The funny skit had social media users dying of laughter. Here is a snapshot of some reactions:

WATCH MORE:

WATCH | Chicken Licken's latest advert recreates classic TV series 'Knight Rider'

Fast-food chain Chicken Licken has recreated the classic TV series Knight Rider to introduce a new super slider.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Chicken Licken has SA chuckling with latest ad featuring viral lockdown moments

The new Chicken Licken advert features some of the funniest viral lockdown moments.
News
10 months ago

WATCH | Chicken Licken ad is us all the way through lockdown

With the national lockdown in its 12th day, Chicken Licken decided to add salt to the wound with its ad.
Lifestyle
1 year ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Homeless can wear, sleep in Joburg designer's 'warm and portable' jacket The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Harry and Meghan welcome baby girl called Lilibet Diana Lifestyle
  3. What's new and different on the menu at Spur's first-ever Drive Thru Food
  4. How the British royals reacted to the birth of Harry and Meghan’s daughter Lifestyle
  5. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | June 6 to 12 2021 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma's bail postponed as co-accused granted bail
CCTV captures theft of the rarest Nike shoe on the planet