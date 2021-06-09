'I've had a truly incredible run': Chris Harrison exits 'Bachelor' franchise

The host of television's popular Bachelor dating show franchise is leaving after almost 20 years, ABC Entertainment said on Tuesday, after a furore over racially insensitive remarks.

Chris Harrison, who has hosted ABC's The Bachelor and spin-offs including The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise since 2002, will not be returning after temporarily stepping aside in February, ABC and production company Warner Horizon said in a joint statement.

“Chris Harrison is stepping aside as host of The Bachelor franchise. We are thankful for his many contributions over the past 20 years and wish him all the best on his new journey,” the companies said in a statement.

Harrison said in an Instagram post that he had enjoyed “a truly incredible run” as host.

“While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime,” he added.