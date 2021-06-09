Enter the My Father Essay Writing competition for 13 to 30 year olds

Heartlines’ research showed that though many South Africans identified a man’s ability to provide for his family as the critical entry point to fatherhood, they also expressed yearnings for greater connection and care from their fathers that went beyond mere financial support.

Heartlines describes how fathers often struggle with the balance of adhering to masculinity norms while being emotionally available and nurturing towards their children. The active presence of a father figure who embodies positive masculinity is particularly beneficial to male children. Not only does this provide young boys with positive role models, but it can also help develop a healthy sense of masculinity that encompasses nurture and care.

As one research participant says: “When you start playing with your children, culture will say, ‘This one is not man enough, he’s busy with children’ and at that time you’re trying to be around your children ... culture has a way of suppressing you by making you feel inferior as a man in the community.”

Heartlines has launched its ‘Fathers Matter’ campaign, and to get young people more engaged with the issue of fatherhood it joined forces with FunDza Literacy Trust to collaborate on an exciting essay writing competition.

FunDza is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to getting young people reading, writing, and learning. FunDza’s online site commissions and publishes relatable and appealing local content, and also publishes young people’s work.

Every day there are about 15,000 readers who spend time reading original stories, blogs, and poems on the platform that is zero-rated by all mobile networks, so completely free for anyone to access.

“We are delighted to be working with Heartlines,” says FunDza’s director Mignon Hardie. “We have always admired their work, and we share with them a belief in the power of story.”

