PICS | Scientists confirm discovery of ‘Cooper’, the largest dinosaur found in Australia

Scientists have confirmed the discovery of a new dinosaur species in Australia, one of the largest found in the world, more than a decade after cattle farmers first uncovered bones of the animal.

The plant-eating sauropod lived in the Cretaceous period between 92 million and 96 million years ago when Australia was attached to Antarctica, according to a research paper published on Monday.

Paleontologists estimated the dinosaur reached a height of 5m to 6.5m at the hip and 25m to 30m in length, making it as long as a basketball court and as tall as a two storey building.

That makes the new species the largest dinosaur ever found in Australia and puts it in the top five in the world, joining an elite group of titanosaurs previously only discovered in South America.

“Discoveries like this are just the tip of the iceberg,” said Queensland Museum curator and paleontologist Scott Hocknull.