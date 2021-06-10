WATCH | 'I thought the cut off was 8'- Tali Babes on report woman gave birth to 10 kids

Reality TV star Tali Babes has weighed in on a report of a Pretoria woman who allegedly gave birth to 10 children.

Pretoria News reported on Tuesday that Gosiame Thamara Sithole gave birth to the children at an unnamed Pretoria hospital, setting a world record. However, both the national and Gauteng governments said they were unable to find any records of the births.

The character, played by Julia Anastasopoulos, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts on the news.

“There's a woman who gave birth to ten babies. Ten! I didn't know that was possible, I thought the cut off was 8. She's trying to get into the Guinness Book of Records, then the next thing I hear is she's run away,” she said.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Wednesday evening, the babies' aunt said the 10 were in an undisclosed hospital in Pretoria “fighting for their lives”.

Tali said she didn't think the woman had “run away” as speculated by some, but needed space from the media and the public to recover from birthing 10 children.

“I don't think she's run away. I think she's hiding away from the media because they are so hectic. Imagine you've just had 10 children and now you have people coming at you saying 'wow, you had ten children. Come be in a photo shoot.' Absolutely not!” she said.